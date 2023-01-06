Najam Sethi takes a dig at Jay Shah for unilaterally presenting ACC’s structure

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee’s Chairman Najam Sethi slammed President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Jay Shah for announcing announced the pathway structure and cricket calendar for 2023-24.

Jay Shah on Thursday revealed men’s and women’s tournaments of the upcoming two years, including the 2023 Asia Cup groups where Pakistan and India are placed together.

Najam took a dig at Shah for “unilaterally” taking the decisions without any consultation and discussion, as Pakistan have to host the Asia Cup this year before the World Cup in India.

“Thank you, Jay Shah for unilaterally presenting ACC’s structure & calendars 2023-24 especially relating to Asia Cup 2023 for which Pakistan is the event host.”

Najam concluded his tweet by asking Shah to present the Pakistan Super League (PSL) schedule.

Remember, Pakistan and India have been at odds after Shah stated that India will not go to Pakistan for the Asian event.

Former chairman Ramiz Raja responded that Pakistan will not go to India for ICC World Cup 2023 if India pull out of Asia Cup 2023 in Pakistan.