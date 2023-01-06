NATIONAL

Balochistan Home Minister chairs first meeting of Commission for Missing Persons

By Staff Report
Pakistani human rights activists carry placards during a protest for missing persons to mark the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances in Lahore on August 30, 2016. Large-scale enforced disappearances in South Asia can only be addressed if all the region's governments immediately criminalize this serious human rights violation, said lawyers and activists from Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka during a Conference on Enforced and Involuntary Disappearances, organized by the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) and Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on the eve of the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances. / AFP / ARIF ALI (Photo credit should read ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

QUETTA: Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affair Mir Ziaullah Langu presided over the first meeting of the Commission on Missing Persons (CMPs) on Friday.

The meeting was attended by, Provincial Finance Minister Zmarak Khan Achakzai and members of the provincial assembly Zabad Riki and Malik Naseer Shahwani.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem gave a detailed briefing to the meeting saying that the Commission was formed on November 17, 2021 on the orders of the Balochistan High Court (BHC). The purpose of setting up the commission was to review the case of each missing person and take measures for his recovery.

During the briefing, The Additional Secretary said that the procedure for support and assistance to the relatives of the missing persons would be clearly considered. The commission would take measures to help the families of the missing person who were not involved in terrorist activities.

The meeting decided to call for a detailed list of missing persons from relevant quarters.

The minister said the Commission would meet the families of the missing persons saying that the high-power parliamentary Commission made every possible effort to support the families of the missing persons.

