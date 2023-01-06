Balochistan Home Minister chairs first meeting of Commission for Missing Persons

QUETTA: Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affair Mir Ziaullah Langu presided over the first meeting of the Commission on Missing Persons (CMPs) on Friday.

The meeting was attended by, Provincial Finance Minister Zmarak Khan Achakzai and members of the provincial assembly Zabad Riki and Malik Naseer Shahwani.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem gave a detailed briefing to the meeting saying that the Commission was formed on November 17, 2021 on the orders of the Balochistan High Court (BHC). The purpose of setting up the commission was to review the case of each missing person and take measures for his recovery.

During the briefing, The Additional Secretary said that the procedure for support and assistance to the relatives of the missing persons would be clearly considered. The commission would take measures to help the families of the missing person who were not involved in terrorist activities.

The meeting decided to call for a detailed list of missing persons from relevant quarters.

The minister said the Commission would meet the families of the missing persons saying that the high-power parliamentary Commission made every possible effort to support the families of the missing persons.