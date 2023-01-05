There is acute and lingering water shortage in the Karachi Administrative Employees Cooperative Housing Society (KAECHS). The area supposedly falls under the ‘A’ category localities of Karachi, and boasts 100 per cent payment for utility bills. In fact, almost all residents pay even their water bills on time, something unimaginable in many city areas.

Still, we have been faced with serious water shortage for several months. Water is available only for one to two hours a week. Yes, a week! Even this diminished supply is now hard to come by as either the motor of a pumping station in Block 5 keeps malfunctioning, or we are often told that there is no supply from the main line.

The residents are compelled to pay thousands of rupees per tanker to meet their daily water needs, which is an additional burden on them in these days of hyperinflation. And this is despite paying water bills regularly.

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) should take practical steps and address the problem on an urgent basis, and make sure that the solution it comes up with happens to be sustainable as well.

IRFANUL ZAFAR

KARACHI