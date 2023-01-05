Khawaja hits century as Australia take control against South Africa

SYDNEY: Usman Khawaja raised his third consecutive Sydney Test century Thursday to lead an Australian run onslaught against flailing South Africa in the third Test.

Australia were 266 for two at lunch on day two, with Khawaja unbeaten on 108 and Steven Smith 59.

Khawaja danced a celebratory jig after hitting Kagiso Rabada for two through deep square to bring up his 13th Test hundred and third at his most productive ground, where he averaged 98 before this New Year match.

Smith provided support with his 38th Test half-century as Australia tightened its grip over the Proteas in pursuit of a series clean sweep.

“I grew up here just up the road and my family is here watching, I have friends out in the crowd, it’s always an honour to score runs here,” Khawaja said.

“It’s a slow wicket and if we keep getting good weather it will definitely break up and first innings runs will be crucial.

“It could be a nice contest and a fun little game coming up on the fourth and fifth days.”

The elegant left-hander Khawaja brought up his ton off 206 balls in 314 minutes. It followed his twin centuries against England in last year’s corresponding Sydney Test.

Only England’s Wally Hammond and Australian Doug Walters have scored three consecutive Test centuries at the famous Sydney Cricket Ground.

The weather frustrations continued early on day two with the players leaving the field after just three overs, but play resumed shortly afterwards.

Smith struggled early against the pace of Rabada and Anrich Nortje on a juiced-up pitch that was sweating after the rain covers came off.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj went for two sixes off both Khawaja and Smith and was generally unthreatening in the morning session.

The Australians have already wrapped up the three-match series after hammering the Proteas by an innings and 182 runs in Melbourne after their six-wicket rout in the opener in Brisbane inside two days.

Apart from the pursuit of a series whitewash, Australia are trying to lock in a place in the ICC World Test Championship final in London in June. The Proteas still have an outside chance but must first cause an upset in Sydney.