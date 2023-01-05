Cristiano Ronaldo, the face of Saudi Arabia’s new sporting ambitions

RIYADH: The arrival of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday as the newest member of the state-owned club Al Nassr marks an enormous step forward in the desert country’s foray into top-level sport.

Ronaldo, 37, was met with rapturous applause by the packed, 25,000-capacity Mrsool Park stadium in the capital Riyadh.

The five-time winner of the Ballon d’Or and five-time winner of the European Champions League signed with the Saudi club until June 2025 for an estimated 200 million euros, following an acrimonious exit from his former club Manchester United after he harshly criticised the team’s owners and coach, Erik ten Hag, in a TV interview.

“I’m a unique player. It’s good to come here, I broke all the records there (in Europe) and I want to break a few more here,” he told reporters at Mrsool Park stadium.

Indeed, his new team’s ambitious owners hope to set up a repeat of Real Madrid’s storied “Galactics” of the 2000s, which was stacked with such global stars as England’s David Beckham and France’s Zinedine Zidane.

Ronaldo’s presence could well encourage other big names to play in Saudi Arabia.

According to a club official who wished to remain anonymous, Al Nassr also has its sights on Croatian playmaker Luka Modric as well as Chelsea’s French midfielder N’Golo Kanté.

At Al Nassr, led by Frenchman Rudi Garcia, Ronaldo will be rubbing shoulders with former Ligue 1 players such as Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina, Brazilian midfielder Luiz Gustavo and Cameroonian striker Vincent Aboubakar.

But more than breaking local football records, a star of Ronaldo’s stature also represents a spectacular coup in the Gulf kingdom’s sporting and diplomatic offensives.

The power of football

Like recent World Cup host Qatar, which also owns Paris Saint-Germain, Saudi Arabia has already invested heavily in football. Notably, in October 2021, a Saudi consortium snapped up the English Premier League club Newcastle United, despite an initially hostile reception from its fans.

Ronaldo’s signing, however, represents “a new and unprecedented strategy”, says Karim Sader, a political scientist and specialist of the Gulf countries.

“It’s not about buying a club that will shine in a foreign league, but about buying a star player whose brilliance will make your own league shine. It’s about becoming a football powerhouse in one’s own right rather than asserting one’s power through football,” Sader said.

While the Portuguese striker is not the first aging football star to end his career in a Gulf country, a player of his calibre has never before signed in the region. Off the pitch, he is also a fashion icon, an influencer and a social media celebrity, with some 570 million followers on Instagram. His mere presence in the modest Saudi league draws a global spotlight to both the league and the country.

“Asia has never seen anything like this,” reported the Dubai-based English-language daily Gulf News. “Wherever he goes, he will capture attention and if only 10% of his followers are interested in his new club, the Saudi League will become one of the most watched in the world.”

World Cup 2030?

With Ronaldo’s name recognition, Saudi Arabia is also securing a luxury ambassador in its bid to host the 2030 World Cup. FIFA will designate that year’s host country or countries by 2024.

“This is the beginning of the operation to seduce the world football authorities, as the presence of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had already shown at the opening match of the World Cup in Qatar. They come to seek a sacred anointing with Ronaldo,” Raphael Le Magoariec, a specialist on the geopolitics of sport at the University of Tours, told AFP.

Saudi Arabia’s national team created a sensation in their opening match at the Qatari World Cup by beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina. Now, Riyadh is considering a joint Asia-Africa-Europe bid to host football’s biggest tournament with Egypt and Greece.

The awarding of World Cups has long been subject to the sacrosanct principle of rotating continents and confederations, but observers say there is no reason why Saudi Arabia could not win over football’s governing body so soon after Qatar, the first Middle Eastern country to host the event.

“There was a lot of criticism of Qatar, but in the end it was a great success and it reflected well in terms of image. The world of football is not limited to Western eyes,” Sader said, pointing out the Arab world’s enthusiastic support for the historic semi-final journey of the Moroccan team or, indeed, Saudi Arabia’s opening win over the eventual cup winners, Argentina.

“All this was felt as a victory for the Middle East,” he said.