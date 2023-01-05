Belinda Clark: Australia legend becomes first female cricketer to have statue

SYDNEY: Former Australia captain Belinda Clark has become the first female cricketer to have a statue cast of her, with a bronze sculpture unveiled at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Clark retired from the sport in 2005 after winning two World Cups. During her 14-year career she hit the first double century in a one-day international, smashing 229 not out against Denmark in 1997.

“The sculpture encapsulates being able to have a go,” Clark said. “To be courageous, to take on those challenges and break convention. “I want people to take away that you can do anything you want if you put your mind to it and you have good people around you, and I think I’ve been very fortunate to have had great support and have a bit of an imagination to take my game where I wanted to take it, and hopefully the sport is in a better place for it.”

Clark played 15 Tests and 118 ODIs for Australia, averaging more than 45 in both formats. She is Australia’s leading Test and ODI run-scorer in women’s cricket, with her highest Test score of 136 coming against England in 1998.

She captained Australia in 101 ODIs, finishing with a win rate of 83%, and also holds the joint record for most ODI hundreds in a year with three in 1997. At the domestic level Clark won seven Women’s National Cricket League titles – five with New South Wales and two with Victoria.

The award for the best female Australian cricketer of the year is also named after Clark. Clark has held roles at Women’s Cricket Australia, the Australian Cricket Academy and the International Cricket Council’s Women’s Committee since retiring from playing.

The statue was unveiled on Thursday, before day two of the third Test between Australia and South Africa, and stands alongside former captains of the men’s team Richie Benaud and Steve Waugh.