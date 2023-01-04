Mazari slams govt’s silence over Zionist minister’s visit to Al-Aqsa compound

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Dr Shireen Mazari lashed out at the imported government for observing silence over the Zionist minister’s visit to Al-Aqsa compound, which was even condemned by the US, indicating that covert agenda of regime change to recognize Israel remained alive.

Dr Shireen Mazari, in a statement on Wednesday, condemned Zionist minister’s visit to Al-Aqsa compound. However, she said that Pakistan remained silent. “Seems one covert agenda of regime change, the recognition of Israel remains alive,” she added.

Dr Mazari stated: “Ministry of Foreign Affairs and imported Foreign Minister’s silence is revealing.”

Reacting over Khwaja Asif’s irresponsible remarks regarding birth control, she said that this man was not only pathetic but shameful too. “This idiotic statement shows his inability to utter anything rational,” she added.

Dr Mazari stated that bunch of crooks who have been brought into government by powerful conspirators to destroy Pakistan.

About court’s conditional bail to Azam Swati warning him of re-arrest if he repeated the offense, Dr. Mazari said that so now in Pakistan using an abusive word is a criminal offence? “Then almost everyone should be abducted and jailed because abusive words are used daily! While highly distasteful, nowhere in a democracy at least can abusing be a criminal offence,” she said. “This bail condition is intended to silence Swati,” Dr. Mazari added.