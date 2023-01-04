Markets to shut by 8:30pm, wedding halls 10pm under energy-saving plan

Kh Asif says cabinet okays immediate enforcement of Energy Conservation Plan

Punjab, KP, traders associations reject early closure of markets, wedding halls

ISLAMABAD: The Federal cabinet, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, on Tuesday approved the enforcement of Energy Conservation Plan with immediate effect.

Sharing salient features of the energy conservation plan at a news conference in Islamabad along with other cabinet members, Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif said under the plan, the markets will close down by 8.30pm and restaurants and wedding halls by 10pm. He claimed the cabinet-approved measures are expected to save the country about Rs62 billion ($273m).

The Defence Minister said the production of inefficient electricity fans will be stopped from the first of July. He said additional duty will be levied on the inefficient electric fans which will help save Rs15 billion. Khawaja Asif said that a campaign will be launched on the print, electronic and social media to create awareness amongst the people about the energy conservation plan.

He said Pakistan’s peak summer electricity usage was 29,000 megawatts (MW) compared with 12,000 MW in the winter, mainly due to the use of fans in hotter weather.

The Defence Minister said water rates will be reviewed in order to ensure the conservation of water. He said building control authorities will bring necessary reforms in by-laws of housing societies to ensure efficient use of water.

Khawaja Asif informed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the cabinet meeting directed to reduce the usage of electricity in all federal departments by thirty percent. He said the Prime Minister also directed to avoid unnecessary use of electric appliances in all the offices.

Half of the street lights across the country will also remain switched off, the minister said.

The federal cabinet also approved reduction of maximum retail price of twenty medicines to provide relief to the common man. Khawaja Asif said the FBR has been directed to publish a separate tax directory of the parliamentarians.

The Defence Minister said the manufacturing of incandescent light bulbs will be stopped from the 1st of February. This, he said will help save twenty two billion rupees.

Khawaja Asif said all the public sector departments will ensure use of efficient energy appliances while alternate street lights will be switched on.

The Defence Minister said conical baffles will be installed in geysers in a matter of one year to ensure conservation of gas which is anticipated to help save ninety two billion rupees. Khawaja Asif said electric bikes are being introduced in the country to save three billion dollars currently being spent on the use of petrol in motorbikes.

As regards work from home policy, the Defence Minister said a committee headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will review this proposal and a decision on the matter will be taken in a matter of eight to ten days.

Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman said the new Energy Conservation Plan will help in coping with the dangerous impacts of climate change. Minister for Power Engineer Ghulam Dastgir Khan while responding to a question said that there is no plan to privatize any department.

PUNJAB REJECTS ENERGY CONSERVATION PLAN

The Punjab government on Tuesday rejected the energy conservation plan presented by the federal government to overcome the energy crisis amid the financial crunch.

Provincial Minister of Punjab for Industries, Commerce and Investment Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal said that the federal government’s energy conversion plan is not acceptable, if the government had no option but to announce such measures then it should have consulted all the stakeholders ‘Council of Common Interests meeting should be called before taking any decision regarding taking any such decision.

امپورٹڈ حکومت اپنی ناکامی کابدلہ عوام سےلےرہی ہے

پنجاب کے چیمبرز اور دکانداروں سےمیٹنگ کی جائے گی تمام اسٹیک ہولڈرز سےمشاورت کریں گے، پنجاب حکومت کاروبار بند کرنےکےاوقات کا فیصلہ صوبائی کابینہ اجلاس کےبعد کرے گی ،ملک کی معیشت پہلے ہی سکڑ گئی ہےصوبے میں بےروزگاری بہت بڑھ رہی ہے — Mian Aslam Iqbal (@MMAslamIqbal) January 3, 2023

He further added that the federal cabinet has to take all provinces into confidence before announcing any decision.

While criticizing the incumbent government, he said, the decision was taken in a closed-room meeting adding that expecting the provincial government to follow such a plan is arbitrary

He also suggested the government should consult all the chambers of commerce across the country before forcing the closure of markets at 8:30 pm.

While announcing his support to the country’s business community, He added, that the government should also consider the unemployment ratio and the overall business situation, reminding the coalition government that the textile industry along with several other industries are shutting down due to financial crunch.

TRADERS REJECT MARKETS Closure AT 8:30PM

Traders across the country have rejected the federal government’s decision close all markets and restaurants by 8:30pm in new energy conservation plan, saying that it is not possible to save energy by such measures.

In a statement, Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajran Pakistan (MTTP) chief Kashif Chaudhry said that the government had formulated the policy without taking the business community into confidence and refused to comply with the energy conservation plan.

“It is not possible to save energy by such measures”, Kashif Chaudhry said, warning of ‘strong resistance’ if government tried to forcefully close the shops.

He lamented that despite strong protests and assurance from the authorities, the government decided to impose its “unilateral” decision.

He suggested that the government should restricts its officials from using air conditioners and heaters in offices in a bid to save energy. “We purchase the most expensive electricity, and therefore, favourable strategies should be devised for us,” he added.

Meanwhile, Karachi Electronics Dealers Association President Rizwan Irfan revealed that the Government of Sindh had consulted with restaurant owners and wedding hall owners regarding the energy-saving plan.

He said during the meetings, all stakeholders agreed that markets and malls should remain open till 9-10pm while restaurants and wedding halls should be allowed to remain open till 11-12pm.

“However, despite Sindh government’s assurance they imposed a unilateral decision,” Irfan lamented, asking the government to bear their expenses.

Moreover, President of Saddr Traders Association Ilyas Memon said that that the decision to close down markets early is tantamount to destroying businesses.

“The police and the administration should not harass the businessmen,” he said, adding that the Sindh government should not file an FIR as per the decisions taken in the consultation meeting.

Likewise, the KP government also rejected the federal government’s energy conservation plan. Adviser to KP CM on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said the federal government did not consult the provincial government on the energy conservation plan. He said before the approval any such plan, the federal government should have taken into confidence all stakeholders.

The KP govt has already taken several measures to save energy including widespread solarisation, use of LED bulbs and others, he added.

He said steps are also being taken to eliminate environmental pollution.

The information adviser said the provincial government had not taken any decision regarding the implementation on the federal government’s policy yet.