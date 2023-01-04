Economic meltdown warrants tough decisions: Imran

Reiterates economy cannot improve without political stability

Says transparent election first step to finding solutions to all issues

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday said ‘tough decisions’ should be taken by the new government that comes with a mandate.

“Whoever comes to power as a result of elections would have to take tough decisions. This [PDM] government doesn’t have the moral authority to take tough decisions,” the PTI chief said while addressing the launch of PTI’s white paper via video link.

پی ٹی آئی چیئرمین عمران خان کا پی ڈی ایم کی معاشی کارکردگی پر وائٹ پیپر کے اجراء پر سیمینار سے خطاب (4/4)#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_معاشی_تباہی pic.twitter.com/gvdo1mUNyL — PTI (@PTIofficial) January 3, 2023

The deposed prime minister’s comments come as a default risk looms over Pakistan, the rupee continues to depreciate against the US dollar, and forex reserves have plunged to record lows — covering merely a month’s imports.

The former premier lamented the country’s economic state highlighting the increase in inflation. “Prices of flour, electricity, petroleum products and food items have all increased. Today, the country’s industries are shutting down,” Khan said, highlighting that the nation is afraid of seeing the country’s direction.

پی ٹی آئی چیئرمین عمران خان کا پی ڈی ایم کی معاشی کارکردگی پر وائٹ پیپر کے اجراء پر سیمینار سے خطاب (3/4)#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_معاشی_تباہی pic.twitter.com/sAZG8fzTDR — PTI (@PTIofficial) January 3, 2023

He claimed that around 750,000 Pakistanis had left the country in the last eight months. Khan also stressed the need for increasing the country’s exports.

“For 30 to 40 years, we did not consider increasing exports. Pakistan won’t be able to stand on its feet for as long as the exports don’t increase. When I met exporters, they informed me about the obstacles,” the PTI chairman revealed.

Circling back to his demand for elections in the country, the former prime minister said: “The economy is linked to politics. It cannot improve without political stability.”

پی ٹی آئی چیئرمین عمران خان کا پی ڈی ایم کی معاشی کارکردگی پر وائٹ پیپر کے اجراء پر سیمینار سے خطاب (2/4)#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_معاشی_تباہی pic.twitter.com/AUgIueTq1A — PTI (@PTIofficial) January 3, 2023

He said that elections were the only solution to get the country out of the economic crisis.

“The election is necessary to end instability. No matter what initiative is being taken, the election is the only solution,” the PTI chief said.

Advising the ruling government in the Centre about its decisions regarding the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Imran Khan said that approaching the IMF raises the issue of autonomy.

پی ٹی آئی چیئرمین عمران خان کا پی ڈی ایم کی معاشی کارکردگی پر وائٹ پیپر کے اجراء پر سیمینار سے خطاب (1/4)#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_معاشی_تباہی pic.twitter.com/piosxr3Xwy — PTI (@PTIofficial) January 3, 2023

“When going to the IMF, one has to adhere to their orders. You cannot make your own decisions. Instead of going to the IMF, attention should be paid to exporters,” he added.

Talking about his government’s performance in line with managing the economy, the PTI chairman said that the growth rate was 5.7% to 6% in his tenure and the statistics were presented in the cabinet.

“When the growth rate statistics were presented before the court, the members weren’t believing. It was the best performance in Pakistan’s history,” the ousted premier said, further claiming to have created 5,500,000 jobs in the country.

He also spoke about including taxpayers in the system in collaboration with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and refraining from increasing the prices of petroleum products.

Globally, Imran Khan said, the prices of edible oil and coal increased; however, his government still kept them low.

“We developed the Ravi City plan to save Lahore in an attempt to bring investment from overseas Pakistanis. We tried to bring foreign investment to increase our servers,” he shared during his address.

Highlighting the economic progress during his party’s rule up until April last year, the ousted PM claimed that owners of textile industries spoke about not finding enough workers. He also alleged that his government was targeted with the propaganda that he (Imran Khan) was “destroying the country”.

Pakistan, according to the PTI chairman, should be managed like never before. “Major changes in the system of governance will have to be introduced in the country to improve its economy. Establishing the rule of law has become inevitable,” he said, underlining how Pakistan is facing challenges of unemployment and inflation at present.

“Investors don’t trust Pakistan’s system of justice,” the PTI chief claimed.

He added that a fair and transparent election was the first step to finding solutions to all issues.

“A government with a mandate should arrive and take tough decisions because the imported government cannot. This government came to power through action not election,” Khan alleged.

Recalling his discussions with former chief of army staff (COAS) General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, the former prime minister said that he had become a ‘jack of all trades’.

“Gen Bajwa told us to fix the economy and forget accountability. He lectured us on giving NRO [National Reconciliation Ordinance to political parties in the opposition] and focus on the economy,” Khan claimed.