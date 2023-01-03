NATIONAL

The challenges that move growth

By News Desk

By Hasan Mansha

CEO Hyundai Nishat Motors (Private) Limited

As we leave behind 2022, the year ahead awaits us to embrace the future. This year was challenging for the automobile industry, which made me realize that every year has unique, unanticipated challenges. I believe that growth comes when you welcome challenges, as they provide opportunities to adapt, evolve, and excel.

Nonetheless, we accomplished more than expected due to our customer-first approach. We used every challenge as an opportunity to do something better for our growing markets and give our customers the absolute best.

As you all know, we have had a very unprecedented year. From LC restrictions, dollar fluctuations, production constraints, changes in government regulations, and automotive policies. These challenges affected the auto industry as a whole, but strategic maneuvers were established at the same time to counter them in a way that would not affect the customers or have any compromise on quality.

Hyundai is reaching new heights. Not only is our network growing exponentially, but at the same time, we are succeeding as a brand at every turn. Whatever the challenge, we have done our best to meet the growing demands of our customers.

Challenges are a part of life that is crucial for success. They hone us towards betterment, and it provides clarity to the things that matter most to us. In our case, our customer base is always our top priority. We stand by our vision for the progress of humanity by connecting people with quality time. And for that we strive to do better, to get better, to improve, and excel in every space possible.

May this year bring a lot of hope and joy and drive us as a nation toward strength. May 2023 create equal opportunities to do great things for those we love and for humanity as a whole.

Previous article
New-year’s resolutions for husbands
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

India is at odds with itself, not Pakistan

This is with reference to the report ‘Bilawal responds forcefully to Indian terror allegations’ (Dec 16) and the editorial ‘Deteriorating ties’ (Dec 18). When...

Colonising Kashmir

Expats and default

Khokhar accuses Gen Bajwa of aiding Imran’s ouster

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.