Sports

PCB body chief orders payment of dues to employees, players

By Agencies

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee chairman Najam Sethi has ordered to pay the remaining dues of the contracted players and employees immediately.

“I am pleased to report that PCB has been ordered to immediately clear all outstanding payments of contracted players and employees pending since the last regime,” Sethi announced in a statement on Twitter.

Earlier on January 1st, media sources claimed that the Pakistan Cricket Board’s management committee has completed the work of paying the dues of domestic cricketers on a priority basis. It further said that domestic cricketers will be paid four months in the first phase, followed by compensation every month.

According to the management committee, the work of payments to 189 cricketers started on Monday. Earlier domestic cricketers claimed that the cricketers had not yet been paid the monthly contract amount this season.

However, now the management committee decided to make all payments as per the agreement immediately.

