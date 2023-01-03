World

Palestine condemns far-right Israeli minister’s visit to Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa complex

By Agencies

RAMALLAH: Palestine on Tuesday condemned a visit by Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem as “unprecedented provocation”.

“Ben-Gvir’s intrusion represents unprecedented provocation, a serious threat to the arena of conflict and a contempt to calls to stop” the visit, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry termed the far-right minister’s tour as “a “legitimization of further incursions to Al-Aqsa Mosque by hardline settlers.”

The ministry held Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responsible “for this brazen assault on Al-Aqsa”.

Early on Tuesday, Ben-Gvir entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, a day after announcing he postponed the visit amid warnings of unrest.

For Muslims, Al-Aqsa represents the world’s third-holiest site. Jews, for their part, call the area as the Temple Mount, saying it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.
Ben-Gvir holds far-right views on the Palestinians and has called for their displacement. He has repeatedly joined Israeli settlers in storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem.

Previous article
Distt admin to restore historic identity of Shujabad
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

7.75M birds culled as Japan reports record bird flu cases

ISTANBUL: Japan has reported record-high cases of bird flu across 23 provinces, with authorities culling around 7.75 million birds until Tuesday this season, officials...

IHC raises objection on PTI contempt petition against ECP chief

No grudges as Djokovic feels ‘the love’ in Australia

Nation shouldn’t be complacent even as Covid-19 is ‘under control’: PM

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.