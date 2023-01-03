Pakistan to announce ODI squad for New Zealand series tomorrow

KARACHI: Pakistan’s ODI squad for the three-match ODI home series against New Zealand will be announced tomorrow.

According to the detail, the head of the Men’s Interim National Selection Committee, Shahid Afridi, will name a 16-member national squad for the upcoming white-ball assignment from the list of 24 probables selected by the board.

“Consultation has been made with head coach Saqlain Mushtaq and captain Babar Azam regarding the players’ selection for the One-Day squad,” Afridi said.

Last week, the interim selection committee for the national men’s team initially named 21 probables for the home ODI series. Later, fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain and batters Haris Sohail and Fakhar Zaman were added to the list. It is pertinent to mention here that the three-game ODI series will commence on January 9 (Monday) after the conclusion of the ongoing second Test on Friday.