IHC raises objection on PTI contempt petition against ECP chief

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday raised an objection to a contempt petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) against the chief election commissioner (CEC) and four members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not holding local government elections in Islamabad in violation of a court order.

The office of the registrar questioned how can a contempt petition be moved against Sikandar Sultan Raja, the chief election commissioner.

The opposition party has nominated Raja, top tribunal members and secretaries of the interior and Cabinet Division as respondents.

Earlier, the high court admitted intra-court appeals filed by the commission and the federal government against the ruling of a single-bench on the vote, and served notices on Ali Nawaz Awan of the PTI and Mian Aslam of Jamaat-i-Islami to appear on January 9.

Mian Abdur Rauf represented ECP while Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Duggal and Deputy Attorney General Arshad Mehmood represented the centre.