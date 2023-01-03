NATIONAL

IHC raises objection on PTI contempt petition against ECP chief

By Staff Report
Pakistani paramilitary soldiers exit the high court after the case hearing of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf in Islamabad on April 18,2013. A Pakistani court on Thursday ordered the arrest of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf for his controversial decision to dismiss judges when he imposed emergency rule in 2007, officials said. AFP PHOTO/Farooq NAEEM (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday raised an objection to a contempt petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) against the chief election commissioner (CEC) and four members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not holding local government elections in Islamabad in violation of a court order.

The office of the registrar questioned how can a contempt petition be moved against Sikandar Sultan Raja, the chief election commissioner.

The opposition party has nominated Raja, top tribunal members and secretaries of the interior and Cabinet Division as respondents.

Earlier, the high court admitted intra-court appeals filed by the commission and the federal government against the ruling of a single-bench on the vote, and served notices on Ali Nawaz Awan of the PTI and Mian Aslam of Jamaat-i-Islami to appear on January 9.

Mian Abdur Rauf represented ECP while Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Duggal and Deputy Attorney General Arshad Mehmood represented the centre.

Previous article
No grudges as Djokovic feels ‘the love’ in Australia
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Caretaker government by March, elections in July, Zaidi claims

KARACHI: Syed Shabbar Zaidi, former chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), claimed a caretaker setup would be installed by March to replace...

All set to observe self-determination day

ECP gets SC go-ahead to go after Imran, aides over criticism of ‘puppet’ boss

CPEC provides platform for Pakistan talents to achieve career goals

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.