Cristiano Ronaldo arrives in Saudi Arabia along with his family

By Agencies
RIYADH: Portugal’s footballing superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in Riyadh, along with his family, ahead of his unveiling before thousands of fans at Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr club.

Cristiano Ronaldo was accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. The star footballer took pictures with the children, who came to the airport to welcome him. Ronaldo will attend a contract signing ceremony at the Marsool Club today.

Al Nassr is expecting a packed stadium for the unveiling, according to one official who did not want to be named because he was not authorised to speak to media. Al Nassr, the nine-time Saudi league champions, have called Ronaldo’s signing “more than history in the making”, claiming he will inspire the rest of the league and even the country

Cristiano Ronaldo has touched down in Saudi Arabian capital after sealing a deal estimated at more than 200 million euros ($213m). The five-time winner of the Ballon d’Or is staying at a luxury hotel in the city with a large entourage.

Ronaldo’s signing with Al Nassr until June 2025 is just the latest foray into top-level sports by oil-rich Saudi Arabia, which has moved into Formula One, boxing and golf, and snapped up English club Newcastle United.

