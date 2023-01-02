Khokhar accuses Gen Bajwa of aiding Imran’s ouster

ISLAMABAD: Outspoken former PPP senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has accused ex-army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa of influencing a no-trust motion in April to oust former prime minister Imran Khan from power.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted through a parliamentary vote of no-confidence in April, but the PTI chairman has termed it a ‘regime change’ conspiracy hatched by his political rivals with the alleged support of the former army chief.

In an interview with Voice of America, Khokhar — who parted way with the Pakistan People’s Party last month — echoed Imran’s claims of political victimisation, saying a lot of evidence has emerged of General Bajwa.colluding with the incumbent rulers to topple the PTI-led government.

Terming the extension in the tenure of Gen (retd) Bajwa by former PM Imran as historic, Khokhar claimed in the interview that the establishment had influenced the then-government’s decision in this regard.

Referring to the three amendment bills concerning the tenures of the services chiefs and chairman joint chief of staff committee, he said that all politicians had to vote in favour of the legislation after Bajwa ‘maneuvered’ the process.

“All politicial parties voted in a favour of extension and the bill was passed within 12 minutes. Bajwa influenced the process,” he claimed.

“It is unfortunate that, during our (PPP’s) government’s tenure, all things took place, including political victimisation,” he said during the interview.

“Not only was there political victimisation, we were also serving as mouthpieces. Everyone is aware that, if there is political victimisation of PTI, where it is coming from and who is carrying it out. Politicians lending their shoulders (to such acts), I think this will hurt democracy,” he said.