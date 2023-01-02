Jahangir Khan honours Squash Head Coach Naveed Alam

KARACHI: Squash legend and former world champion Jahangir Khan has said that the role of qualified coaches in searching for new talent in squash and grooming players for international competitions was very important for regaining Pakistan squash’s lost glory.

World-class players can be prepared only by providing modern training, as required by the game, to the young players from an early age”, he added.

He was speaking at the ceremony held to award a shield to Head Coach Naveed Alam at Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex here.

Manager of the complex, Lieutenant Commander Rehmatullah, was also present on the occasion.

Jahangir Khan said, “Representing Pakistan is the desire of every player, and doing so is a matter of great honour for every sportsperson. To win laurels for the country is a sense of immense pride for the player. The tireless work of his coach is very instrumental in this regard.”

Lt. Commander Rehmatullah said that the way Naveed Alam has been grooming the new talent of squash and providing training to them on modern lines, as well as providing awareness about the rules and regulations related to squash, technical issues and modern techniques of the game, makes one hopeful of good future of Pakistan squash when world-class players would be produced from this Complex, who would go on to represent Pakistan at international level.

He hoped that with this zeal, the coaches at the complex would produce more world-class players for the country.

It should be noted that Pakistan’s current number one women’s player in squash and the first Chief of Naval Staff National Squash Championship winner Zainab Khan, National Women Senior Champion Maryam Malik and Under-13-Junior and PSF Junior Champion Huzaifa Shahid had availed the services of Naveed Alam, who groomed them into a talented young player.

“Jahangir Khan is a role model for squash players. I have always had his patronage and guidance. We aim to promote the game of squash from the grass root level and to highlight new talent so that our country can develop squash at the international level to regain the lost glory”, Lt. Commander Rehmatullah said.