ECP likely to hold Islamabad LG polls in current week

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is likely to hold Islamabad local government (LG) polls this week.

It reported in media that election commission issued orders to the concerned returning officers (ROs) to start transportation of polling material on an emergency basis. New date of the Islamabad local government polls will be announced at the earliest.

On Saturday, the federal government filed an intra-court appeal in Islamabad High Court (IHC) against holding Islamabad local government polls. As per details, the intra-court appeal was filed by additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Duggal in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The appeal urged the court to suspend the IHC verdict to hold Islamabad local government (LG) polls today (December 31). The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) also filed an intra-court appeal against the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order to hold Islamabad local government (LG) polls on December 31.