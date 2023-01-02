NATIONAL

Abducted minor boy found dead in Okara

By Staff Report

OKARA: Police found slaughtered body of a five-year-old boy who had been abducted in Okara.

A minor boy namely Hassan had been abducted from the Garden Town area in the vicinity of the B Division police station in Okara. Police said that the abductors brutally slaughtered the minor boy and threw his body.

The body was shifted to the hospital for post-mortem by police, whereas, two suspects were arrested for interrogation. DPO Furqan Bilal formed a probe committee headed by DSP City Chaudhry Ashraf to investigate the incident.

DPO Bilal said that the murderers will be given exemplary punishment and the family of the slain boy will be served justice.

Previous article
ECP likely to hold Islamabad LG polls in current week
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Punjab govt to also acquire two helicopters on rent

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Monday has decided to acquire two helicopters on rent. It may be mentioned here the provincial government...

Imran Khan changes his narratives like weather: Marriyum

Rashid believes only fresh elections can save Pakistan from default

Lahore Multan Motorway section closed due to fog

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.