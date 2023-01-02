Abducted minor boy found dead in Okara

OKARA: Police found slaughtered body of a five-year-old boy who had been abducted in Okara.

A minor boy namely Hassan had been abducted from the Garden Town area in the vicinity of the B Division police station in Okara. Police said that the abductors brutally slaughtered the minor boy and threw his body.

The body was shifted to the hospital for post-mortem by police, whereas, two suspects were arrested for interrogation. DPO Furqan Bilal formed a probe committee headed by DSP City Chaudhry Ashraf to investigate the incident.

DPO Bilal said that the murderers will be given exemplary punishment and the family of the slain boy will be served justice.