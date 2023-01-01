Politicians felicitate nation, pledge Pakistan’s prosperity in 2023

ISLAMABAD: As the new year began on Sunday, President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other politicians felicitated the nation and prayed for the development, progress and prosperity of Pakistan. In his message, the president said the nation faced various challenges last year but “overcame difficult situations due to the hard work, sacrifice, determination and resilience”.

“In the new year, as a nation, we must set our priorities correctly to overcome the challenges facing the nation,” he added. He furthered that Pakistan needs national solidarity, unity, discipline, persistent hard work, passion and dedication to making the country prosperous, developed, democratic and stable.

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hoped that the new year would prove to be the year of ending hunger, war, terrorism, crime, sectarianism and class division from the whole world, including Pakistan. The premier also said that 2022 was “a tough year for Pakistan”.

“The worst flooding in history aggravated our economic challenges.

My resolve for the New Year is to use my energy & time to get people out of difficulties, rehabilitate flood victims & put Pakistan on the path to growth & stability,” the PM added.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb wished the nation a “happy New Year” and prayed that “2023 proves to be a salve for the wounds of humanity, get rid of inflation, terrorism, injustice, lies and hatred”. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in his message to the nation said: “Year 2022: it was the best of times, it was the worst of times”.

Imran furthered that a government “with the best economic performances was removed through a conspiracy,” and that the “country was handed over to a bunch of criminals”. The PTI chief lashed out at the incumbent government and said “they ran [the] economy to the ground and gave themselves NRO2”. He furthered that he has “faith in Almighty Allah and confidence in our people that without [a] doubt in 2023 through elections PTI will form [a] strong government”.

Moreover, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that in the outgoing year “people marched, parliament triumphed over the selected, we came together to save [Pakistan]”. “2023 will be the year hope triumphs over hate, truth over lies & Unity triumphs over division,” he added.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman also remembered the flood affectees and said that “we must not forget about all those in need of help and support to get back on their feet from the worst floods the world has seen”.