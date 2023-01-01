KP Rescue1122 responded to 285,000 emergencies during 2022

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue1122 responded to more than 285,000 emergencies throughout the province in the year 2022 and shifted 236,440 patients and injured to hospitals.

In a yearly performance report issued by Director General Rescue1122, Dr Khatir Ahmad here Saturday, under referral health ambulance service, a total of 74,000 patients were shifted from hospitals to other institutions on the recommendation of concerned authorities.

Similarly, 4,421 people have lost their lives in different emergencies during the same period while 27,132 injured were provided first-aid facilities on the spot.

He said the average responding time of the rescue teams was less than seven minutes adding that during last year, a total of 166,590 cases of medical, 5685 cases of fire eruption, 3591 cases of petty nature of crimes, 772 of drowning incidents, 334 cases of roof collapse, 161 gas cylinder blasts and 8227 cases of other emergencies were reported.

Dr Khatir said that KP Rescue1122 was serving the people throughout the province and always ready to tackle all kinds of emergencies.

KPHCC INSPECTS 710 UNITS, SEALS 126 ILLEGAL CLINICS IN DEC

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission (KPHCC) sealed 126 healthcare units during the month of December over unavailability of registered practitioners and using substandard items.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, during the crackdown against quack doctors, the teams of KPHCC inspected a total of 710 clinics in 16 different districts in the province including Pesahwar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Swat, Malakand, Dir Lower, Kohat, Bannu, Karak and DIKhan.

The teams also served show cause notices to 154 healthcare units for registration of their clinics with the KPHCC.

In addition, the KPHCC organized training sessions on Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDs) at the Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) where a total of 22 doctors, paramedics, pharmacists and allied health workers were trained.