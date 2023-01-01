NATIONAL

JUI convenes APC on law, order situation in KP today

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) has convened an All Parties’ Conference at Mufti Mehmood Center Peshawar at 11am on Sunday (today).

The provincial spokesman for JUI-F, Jalil Jan on Saturday said that the conference besides others would likely be attended by JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman, Qaumi Watan Party Chief Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, Advisor to Prime Minister and Provincial President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Engineer Amir Maqam, Central leader of Awami National Party (ANP) Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, Provincial President ANP Aimal Wali Khan, Provincial President PPP  Najamuddin Khan and Faisal Karim Kundi and Fayaz Khan of JUP and others.

The issues that would be discussed in the conference include increasing unrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, economic conditions of the province, target killing, extortion, bad governance and others.

