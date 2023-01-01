33 hurt in Karachi New Year revelry

KARACHI: At least 33 people, including children, were injured by stray bullets and firecrackers as Karachi held its traditionally raucous New Year festivities, flouting the restrictions, authorities said on Sunday.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government of the province had warned of action against violation of the ban on violent New Year’s Eve celebrations, saying such people would be booked under criminal charges.

A spokesperson of the department said the police cracked down on miscreants involved in aerial shooting, and during one such raid, arrested about 15 suspects, including two police and four men from a private security provider.

The health ministry said hospitals from all over the province reported 33 cases of injuries from celebrations, but there were no deaths.

“Most of the injuries were superficial and there were no deaths. This is most gratifying,” it said.

The New Year holiday season is avidly celebrated in the nation with widespread street fiestas and parties in malls and restaurants.

Streets and parks are the venue for noisy fireworks displays and some mark midnight by firing into the air. Some people believe that a noisy beginning to the New Year will drive away bad luck and evil spirits.