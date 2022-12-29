PM Shehbaz, COAS Asim Munir discuss national security

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the PM Office on Thursday and discussed prevailing security situation with him.

Professional as well as matters relating to national security were discussed in the meeting, said a statement issued by the PM Media Wing here.

Gen Asim briefed the premier on the security situation of the country during the meeting.

PM summons NSC meeting

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday (today) to discuss matters related to national security.

Sources privy to the matter informed that the Prime Minister has convened the NSC meeting at PM House on Friday, which would be attended by the defence minister, interior minister, foreign minister and finance minister as well as the military chiefs.

They said the NSC meeting would be briefed on the recent terror wave across Pakistan.

The high-powered NSC meeting will take a comprehensive review of the strategy in the wake of the ongoing surge in terrorist attacks.

Military officials will brief the NSC meeting participants on the rise in terrorism incidents, situation along Pak-Afghan border and implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP), sources added.

Apart from this, issues related to formulating an integrated strategy against terrorism will also be discussed in the huddle of top civil and military leaders.

All service chiefs, security officials, foreign minister, interior minister, defence minister, finance minister and information minister will attend the NSC meeting, which will be chaired by PM Shehbaz.

A day earlier, the military top brass vowed to “fight against terrorists without any distinction” as the menace of terrorism has reared its ugly head again with a fresh wave of attacks in the country.

The reiteration of the resolve was made in a huddle of the corps commanders at the GHQ which was presided over by army chief General Syed Asim Munir.

“A comprehensive review of professional and organisational matters of the army was undertaken. It was resolved to fight against terrorists without any distinction and eliminate this menace as per the aspirations of people of the Pakistan,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in the statement.

The military commanders’ huddle also came amid a spike in terrorist attacks across the country claimed mostly by the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) which unilaterally scrapped a ceasefire in November effectively ending a start-stop negotiation process brokered by the Afghan Taliban.