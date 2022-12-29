Misuse of power

This is with reference to the report “Cops suspended for ‘stopping judge from using foggy motorway’” (Dec 1). Lawyers, judges and law-enforcers (police) are expected to be more law-abiding than the common man. This puts more responsibility on them to be role models for all citizens.

However, according to the news, an anti-terrorism court judge not only violated the law blatantly, but showed arrogance and highhandedness when confronted by law-enforcement officials.

- Advertisement -

The judge, along with his police squad, crossed the barrier forcibly at Muridke interchange to get on to the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway, which was closed for traffic owing to fog.

Two officials of the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) stopped the judge at the next interchange and challaned him for crossing and entering the closed motorway.

Instead of apologising and admitting his mistake, according to the said report, the judge threatened the two officials that he would hold “the court on the motorway and start proceedings against the patrolling officers under terrorism sections for stopping him”.

No doubt, vehicles that perform emergency duties, like police, judges, ambulances and fire brigade can jump red light, overspeed or use the wrong lane in an emergency situation, but when a road is closed due to fog, one can only endanger one’s own life and that of the others.

To make matters worse, the judge wilfully disobeyed the law-enforcers and threatened them with action under terrorism charges. Such an action cannot be justified.

Under section 81(c) of The National Highways Safety Ordinance, 2000, police officials are also empowered to arrest any person who wilfully disobey or obstruct any lawful order. On the contrary, the two police officials were suspended for performing their duty as per orders.

- Advertisement -

This incident is a perfect example of arrogance, misuse of public office and abuse of power.

The higher judiciary needs to conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter.

SAIRA AHMAD

TOBA TEK SINGH