Opinion

Misuse of power

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0
0

This is with reference to the report “Cops suspended for ‘stopping judge from using foggy motorway’” (Dec 1). Lawyers, judges and law-enforcers (police) are expected to be more law-abiding than the common man. This puts more responsibility on them to be role models for all citizens.

However, according to the news, an anti-terrorism court judge not only violated the law blatantly, but showed arrogance and highhandedness when confronted by law-enforcement officials.

- Advertisement -

The judge, along with his police squad, crossed the barrier forcibly at Muridke interchange to get on to the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway, which was closed for traffic owing to fog.

Two officials of the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) stopped the judge at the next interchange and challaned him for crossing and entering the closed motorway.

Instead of apologising and admitting his mistake, according to the said report, the judge threatened the two officials that he would hold “the court on the motorway and start proceedings against the patrolling officers under terrorism sections for stopping him”.

No doubt, vehicles that perform emergency duties, like police, judges, ambulances and fire brigade can jump red light, overspeed or use the wrong lane in an emergency situation, but when a road is closed due to fog, one can only endanger one’s own life and that of the others.

To make matters worse, the judge wilfully disobeyed the law-enforcers and threatened them with action under terrorism charges. Such an action cannot be justified.

Under section 81(c) of The National Highways Safety Ordinance, 2000, police officials are also empowered to arrest any person who wilfully disobey or obstruct any lawful order. On the contrary, the two police officials were suspended for performing their duty as per orders.

- Advertisement -

This incident is a perfect example of arrogance, misuse of public office and abuse of power.

The higher judiciary needs to conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter.

SAIRA AHMAD

TOBA TEK SINGH

Previous article
IGP takes notice of killing incidents in Sargodha, Attock
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

LHC annuls restriction on supply of wheat from public stock to...

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Wednesday struck down restriction imposed by the Punjab Food department on supply of wheat from public stock to...

PM invites President Erdogan to Int’l Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan

PTI MNAs to meet Speaker NA today for verification of resignations

PM sets up body to curtail electricity use in govt offices by 30pc

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.