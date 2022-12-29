Sports

Mbappe says will ‘never’ get over World Cup heartbreak

By AFP
AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 10: Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe said he will never get over the disappointment of losing the World Cup final after the France star scored the winner on his return to action for Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

“I think I’m never going to get over it,” Mbappe said, speaking 10 days after he scored a hat-trick in the final against Argentina which the South Americans won in a penalty shootout.

Mbappe showed few signs of the setback in Qatar as he won and converted a 96th-minute penalty to give PSG a last-gasp 2-1 win against Strasbourg on Ligue 1’s resumption following the World Cup break.

“As I said to my teammates, there is no reason why the club should pay the price for the failure of the national team, they are two very different situations,” Mbappe said.

Neymar, who was left in tears after Brazil were knocked out by Croatia in the quarter-finals of the World Cup, was sent off for two yellow cards in PSG’s victory.

AFP
AFP

