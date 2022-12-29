IHC turns down accused request in Noor Mukadam case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday turned down the request of Zahir Jaffar, the main accused in Noor Mukadam murder case, to make his foreign nationality documents part of the case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the appeal filed by Zahir Jaffar. The petitioner’s lawyer argued in the court that it should be on record that the accused also held a foreign nationality.

The chief justice remarked that how it affected the case even if the foreign nationality documents were put record. Whether the accused wanted to take advantage of him being a US national. If it were the case then anyone (foreign national) could come to Pakistan and then flee abroad go after killing someone here, he observed.

CJ Aamer Farooq said it had already made it clear that the law of land would be applied in the case.

The court maintained the objections of Registrar Office on the plea and dismissed the case.

The Registrar Office had objected that no such petition could be filed once the decision in the main appeal was reserved. A two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case along with the objections.