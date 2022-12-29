World

18 Uzbek kids after consuming India-made cough syrup

By Agencies

TASHKENT: Uzbekistan has said that at least 18 children in the country have died after taking an India-manufactured cough syrup.

The health ministry of Uzbekistan in a statement said that the children who died had consumed cough syrup Doc-1 Max – manufactured by Noida-based Marion Biotech in India.

The laboratory tests of a batch of syrups found the presence of ethylene glycol, a toxic substance, the ministry said.

The syrup was given to children at home as an anti-cold remedy.

This is the second time in a year that India-manufactured cough syrups have come under the scanner.

Earlier this year, deaths of 70 children in Gambia were linked to cough syrups manufactured by Indian state Haryana-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals.

