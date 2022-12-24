Pakistan, New Zealand hold training sessions ahead of Karachi Test

KARACHI: Pakistan held a full-strength training session on Saturday at the National Bank Cricket Arena before the first Test of the two-match series against New Zealand, starting on Monday.

All the players of Pakistan’s Test squad participated in the first training session held in Karachi with the exception of their skipper Babar Azam, who is currently in his hometown Lahore. The captain, however, will reach here in the evening.

Meanwhile, a full-strength New Zealand squad was present on the field and carried out robust training sessions that included batting, fielding and bowling drills.

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq and Kiwi spinner Ish Sodhi were seen inspecting the pitch and evaluating the conditions of the venue for a long part.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan will take on New Zealand in a two-match Test series. The opening match of the series will commence on December 26 here, while the venue of the second Test is under consideration.