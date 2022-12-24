NATIONAL

Five killed as mortar shell blast during tribals’ clash in Kurram

By Staff Report

KURRAM: Five persons were killed when mortar shell exploded during tribal clash here on Saturday.

The clash erupted other day when armed men of a tribe abducted five people of opponent tribe over land dispute in Para Chamkani.

However, the abductees were rescued after successful intervention by the district administration and forces but the fire exchange started again on Saturday. During the firing, a mortar shell exploded in barricade of a tribe killing five people.

Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Wasil Khan said that the district administration was trying to settle the dispute through dialogues and making all out efforts in this context.

THREE KILLED OVER MONETARY ROW

Meanwhile, At least three people were killed and several others injured in armed clash over financial dispute here on Saturday.

Police said that a farmer and a commission agent after exchange of hot words over financial issue traded fire in Gur Mandi Peshawar.

In cross-fire, three people were killed and several others sustained injured. The bodies and injured were shifted to local hospital. The police arrested an accused an after registering a case into the incident started investigations.

 

