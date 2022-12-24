Balochistan finalizes preparations for general election: PEC

QUETTA: Provincial Election Commission (PEC) of Balochistan, Fayyaz Hussain Murad on Saturday said that preparations for the general election have been finalized, saying there were 4,896 polling stations across the province for a total of 5.93 million voters, and cross-verification was underway.

He expressed these views while talking to the media during his visit to different polling stations in Jhal Magsi district. District Election Commission Sikandar Ali Jamali also accompanied him on the occasion.

Giving more details, he said, “Our survey regarding the polling station has been completed, while there were many polling stations which lack water, electricity, washrooms for ladies, and other facilities, for which, we have written to the Provincial Chief Secretary Balochistan.”

He said that regarding the identity card of women in certain areas, NADRA was also conveyed to send mobile vans to these areas and make them National Identity Cards (NIC).

He said that the data of DRO and RO regarding the general election has also been completed, while the preparation for the general election has been accomplished on our side.