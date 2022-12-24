NATIONAL

Balochistan finalizes preparations for general election: PEC

By Staff Report

QUETTA: Provincial Election Commission (PEC) of Balochistan, Fayyaz Hussain Murad on Saturday said that preparations for the general election have been finalized, saying there were 4,896 polling stations across the province for a total of 5.93 million voters, and cross-verification was underway.

He expressed these views while talking to the media during his visit to different polling stations in Jhal Magsi district. District Election Commission Sikandar Ali Jamali also accompanied him on the occasion.

Giving more details, he said, “Our survey regarding the polling station has been completed, while there were many polling stations which lack water, electricity, washrooms for ladies, and other facilities, for which, we have written to the Provincial Chief Secretary Balochistan.”

He said that regarding the identity card of women in certain areas, NADRA was also conveyed to send mobile vans to these areas and make them National Identity Cards (NIC).

He said that the data of DRO and RO regarding the general election has also been completed, while the preparation for the general election has been accomplished on our side.

 

Previous article
Govt announces 20,000 internships for engineers
Next article
Pakistan, New Zealand hold training sessions ahead of Karachi Test
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Federal govt seeks SC intervention to ease out political turmoil in...

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday rejected the decision of the Lahore High Court (LHC) to restore Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab...

Five killed as mortar shell blast during tribals’ clash in Kurram

PM urges nation to follow footsteps of Quaid for progress, prosperity

PM Shehbaz’s visit to China gave fresh impetus to bilateral relations: Liu Jinsong

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.