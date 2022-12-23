NATIONAL

Section 144 imposed in Islamabad for two weeks

By Staff Report
Police stand guard along a road they blocked after Taliban militants seized a police station in Bannu on December 19, 2022. - More than 30 Pakistan Taliban militants seized a police station after breaking free from custody and were holding several officers hostage on December 19, officials said. (Photo by Karim ULLAH / AFP) (Photo by KARIM ULLAH/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The District Administration Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has imposed section 144 in the Federal Capital for a period of two weeks, with immediate effect in the backdrop of a suicide bomb attack early Friday.

According to a notification issued here, the district magistrate ICT under Section 144 of CrPC prohibited all kinds of corner meetings, jalsa, public gatherings and congregation in the Federal Capital, especially in the wake of upcoming local government elections.

It said recent threat alerts issued by Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and attack on Police in the Federal Capital, the security of ICT has been beefed up to obviate the threats.

Thus immediate prevention and speedy remedy were required, and directions appearing were necessary to protect public life and property.

Previous article
Sports festival organised for prisoners of Central Jail
Next article
Pakistan taking measures to augment trade with Iran: Dar
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan taking measures to augment trade with Iran: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said here on Friday that Pakistan was committed to take all possible measures...

Sports festival organised for prisoners of Central Jail

Climate challenge needs coordinated actions from key stakeholders: OICCI

PSF National Squash Championship 2022 kicks off

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.