NATIONAL

Pakistan taking measures to augment trade with Iran: Dar

By Staff Report
Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar smiles as he speaks after the launch of the "Pakistan Economic Survey 2015-16" report during a press conference in Islamabad on June 2, 2016. Pakistan's economy during fiscal year 2016 recorded a growth of 4.71 percent which is the highest growth achieved since 2008-09. The economy could not achieve the targeted growth rate 5.5 percent due to lower growth of agriculture sector (-0.19) percent mainly due to decrease in production of cotton, rice and maize. / AFP / AAMIR QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said here on Friday that Pakistan was committed to take all possible measures for resolving the bottlenecks to significantly augment bilateral trade volume with Iran.

Talking to Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan, Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, who called on him, the minister said the current trade volume between the two countries was not at the optimal level.

He highlighted deep rooted cordial and fraternal relations between Pakistan and Iran based on centuries old religious and cultural affinities.

He also emphasized that Pakistan always highly values its brotherly relations with its neighboring country. On the occasion, the ambassador extended felicitations to the finance minister on assuming the charge of Finance Ministry and appreciated the economic policies of the government.

The minister also underscored the deep-rooted historical cultural, economic, trade and political bilateral relations between the two countries and discussed various avenues for enhancing fraternal relations.

He further stressed that the two countries have great potential for extensive collaboration in the fields of energy, trade and other areas. They also discussed the opening of border markets, barter trade, free trade agreement and mutual investment to enhance the volume of trade between the two countries.

They expressed their satisfaction on mutual bilateral relations and showed keen intention for enhancing collaboration in various areas of common interest.

