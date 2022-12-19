Bannu CTD hostage situation continues as militants reiterate demand for safe passage

BANNU: The hostage situation in the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in Bannu district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) continues after almost 17 hours as the militants occupying the compound of the police station on Monday reiterated their demand for safe passage to Afghanistan.

The militants reportedly control the entire police station compound. As per reports, the body of a policeman, who was martyred last night by the firing of the militants, has been transferred to the police lines.

Roads adjacent to the CTD compound and Bannu cantonment have been closed to traffic due to the security situation in the area. According to reports, the militants have appealed to Bannu’s scholars and leaders for talks.

A day earlier, at least two CTD officials were martyred and many more injured after a militant overpowered interrogators, snatched an AK-47 rifle, and opened fire inside the CTD facility.

In Peshawar, K-P government officials said that the situation was under “complete control” and efforts were being made to foil the “evil intentions of the criminals”. “There has been no infiltration in Bannu Cantonment,” a K-P government spokesperson claimed.