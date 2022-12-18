Suspected TTP ambush kills four police officers in KP

PESHAWAR: Armed militants ambushed a police station in a remote town of Lakki Marwat city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing four policemen and injuring as many, officials said Saturday.

“At midnight, militants attacked the police station and tried to enter the building,” according to Shahid Hameed, a spokesperson for Lakki Marwat police, who told the press that more than 60 policemen were on duty at that time.

Several reports suggested a fierce exchange of fire took place between the police and militants with the latter throwing hand grenades and rockets toward the building.

Hameed said the force engaged the attackers for almost 45 minutes before they escaped, taking advantage of the darkness.

لکی مروت : تھانہ برگی پر شرپسندوں کے حملے سے شہید ہونیوالے 4 پولیس اہلکاروں کی نماز جنازہ پولیس لائن میں ادا کردی گئی۔ پولیس کے چاقوچوبند دستے نے سلامی پیش کی. آر پی او بنوں سید اشفاق انور، ڈی پی او ضیاءالدین، اعلی فوجی و سول حکام سمیت پولیس افسران اور عوام نےجنازے میں شرکت کی۔ pic.twitter.com/T6vavwonrb — KP Police (@KP_Police1) December 18, 2022

He pointed out the police station was situated in a far-flung town and took almost one-and-a-half hours to reach from the city of Lakki Marwat.

While no group has taken responsibility for the attack, the police suspected it was the proscribed Afghanistan-based Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as the fighter group was known to operate in the locality.

Condemning the attack, President Arif Alvi and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the dead police and for the speedy recovery of the wounded.

He also asked the provincial police chief for a report on the incident and directed the injured police be provided with the best medical treatment.

The president said the government’s efforts will continue until the complete elimination of the remnants of terrorism.

Asif Ali Zardari, former president and chairperson of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), expressed condolences to the dead policemen’s families. Observing that the “increase in terrorism incidents in KP was concerning”, he demanded strict measures against terrorists.

The TTP, listed as a foreign terrorist organisation by the United States and the United Nations, routinely carries out attacks against security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and elsewhere in Pakistan. Its central leaders and commanders are sheltering in neighbouring Afghanistan.

Pakistan has experienced a dramatic rise in TTP attacks originating from Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power there in August 2021 when the US-backed Afghan government of President Ashraf Ghani collapsed and all international troops exited the war-torn country.

The violence has killed close to 500 people, mostly security forces, in Pakistan this year alone. Officials note that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has suffered the highest number of TTP attacks, claiming the lives of at least 100 soldiers and as many members of the police force.