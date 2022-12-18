Imran on mission to bring ‘political and economic instability’: Hamza

LONDON: Hamza Shahbaz, vice president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), accused former prime minister Imran Khan of being on a mission to bring “political and economic instability” to Pakistan.

In a tweet, the former chief minister of Punjab declared that Khan tried to cover up his “incompetence by making false accusations” against institutions, including the military.

He criticized the decision of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman to dissolve the assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying the ruling coalition government will respond to Khan’s every move in a “political and legal way.”

His remarks come after Khan announced his decision to dissolve the two assemblies on December 23.

Shahbaz tweeted: “Imran Niazi is on a mission to bring Pakistan to political and economic instability. He tried to cover up his incompetence by making false accusations against institutions. Every move will be given a political and legal answer. We are always ready for the election but one person. The path taken for ego satisfaction will be blocked.”

Earlier on Saturday, Khan, during his virtual address to the party workers and supporters, announced the parliaments will be dissolved on December 23. Prior to the announcement, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi held a meeting with him.

Sharing details regarding the meeting, Elahi said: “Today in Zaman Park, I met with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan. In the meeting, the dissolution of the assembly was discussed. Imran Khan will announce the decision by sitting together the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

Hours before Khan’s announcement, Elahi said: “I will support every decision of Imran Khan. Punjab Assembly is Imran Khan’s trust, which has been returned to him. Imran Khan has zeroed in on the politics of the opposition. Rumourmongers will still fail as before.”