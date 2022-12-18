Chohan challenges rivals to elections to ‘gauge’ public support

LAHORE: Spokesperson to Punjab Chief Minister, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has challenged the political rivals to holding general election to prove their public reputation.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he said that announcement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to dissolve assemblies has taken away the night sleep of the ‘imported government’.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that illogical statements of the PMD leaders reveal that they were mentally disturbed.

He said that the political opponents instead of making statements should conduct election and contest election against PTI and give public opportunity to decide about their future.

The spokesperson to the CM paid tributes to CM Pervaiz Elahi for his “unprecedented” support to Imran Khan. “The Punjab CM has proved himself to be a brave and faithful person and PTI would lay rivals flat if they contest election against it,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to complete reorganization of party in Lahore for which it has started consultation of senior party leaders. Sources said on Sunday, the PML-N leadership has decided to motivate all sub-organization of the party regarding next general elections.

For the PML-N Lahore’s seat which got vacant after death of Pervaiz Malik, names of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Saiful Malook Khokhar, Raja Mashood, Khawaja Imran Nazir and Hafiz Noman were under consideration.

Sources said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also directed to complete the reorganization of party in Lahore at earliest.