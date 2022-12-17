The real opportunist

The useless war in Ukraine is now being desperately extended to Poland by those who badly failed in getting the desired results of their planned involvement in Ukraine to expand Nato and bring it right to the Russian border despite decades of warnings by Vladimir Putin.

In view of the coming harsh winter and the prevailing energy crisis in western Europe, the United States has now resorted to throwing in the den another sacrificial goat, Poland, a Nato member, to pit Russia against the Western alliance with the hope of being able to ‘punish’ Moscow under the ‘attack on one is an attack on all’ slogan.

- Advertisement -

The people to suffer most will be west Europeans, while the Americans will be comfortably sitting thousands of miles away, watching the brutal game of politics in Europe, much like the Romans sitting in the Colosseum, leaving almost all European countries profusely bleeding economically from the wounds of this unnecessary war that is going badly out of control.

On the other hand, President Joe Biden has also utterly failed in his policies of containing China and its economic growth with or without sanctions. He now appears to be willing to eat the humble pie as was evidenced recently when he extended a half-hearted hand of friendship towards China, meeting its president at the G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia, for the first time in the two years of his presidency.

The economies of Germany and Britain are already in tatters post-Covid, and the silly idea of Russia-Ukraine war has made things worse. Somebody is having fun somewhere.

SYED IJTABA HUSAIN ZAIDI

KARACHI