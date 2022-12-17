Govt puts priority to address issues of energy sector: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday said that the government was putting priority to address the issues of energy sector including circular debt in order to bring financial sustainability of the sector and ensure the economic growth of the country.

While chairing a meeting on reforms in energy sector, the minister further directed the concerned authorities to make viable solutions for the settlement of all issues of energy sector, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The meeting discussed introducing various reforms in energy sector and issues of stock and flow of circular debt in the sector.

The Finance Minister highlighting the importance of reforms in energy sector, said that reforms were crucial in energy sector for the economic growth of the country.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Finance, Secretary Power and senior officers attended the meeting.