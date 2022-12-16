World

Putin, Modi discuss situation in Ukraine, Russia-India ties

By Agencies

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the situation in Ukraine and ties between Moscow and New Delhi, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Putin and Modi “expressed satisfaction” with the high level of bilateral cooperation developing based on “a particularly privileged Russian-Indian strategic partnership,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

“The leaders discussed in detail the prospects for practical cooperation in such areas as mutual investment, energy, agriculture, transport, and logistics,” it added.

They also pointed out the importance of continuing close coordination within international organizations, including taking into account India’s chairmanship in the Group of 20 and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the statement said.

“At the request of Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin gave principled assessments in the context of Russia’s line on the Ukrainian direction,” it added.

Putin and Modi also agreed to continue personal contact.

Agencies
Agencies

