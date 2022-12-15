World

Masarrat Aalam welcomes OIC’s unequivocal support to Kashmiris

By Agencies

SRINAGAR: The illegally detained All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, while welcoming the OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha’s strongly-worded statement on Kashmir during his visit to Pakistan has expressed the hope that the Muslim countries will collectively raise their voice for the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

Masarrat Aalam Butt in a special message from New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail said the time has come when New Delhi should be given a shut-up call for practicing brutal methods of coercion to punish the Kashmiris for demanding the UN-guaranteed right.

He urged the OIC and the global community to come to rescue the besieged Kashmiri people in the occupied territory. The APHC chairman said that India was subjecting Hurriyat leaders, media persons, rights activists and even ordinary youth to illegal arrests in fake cases to break their resolve for freedom.

“The Modi regime is deliberately prolonging illegal detention of Kashmiri prisoners under draconian PSA/UAPA to force them into submission for their political beliefs and is denying space to Hurriyat leadership by arresting them on fake charges,” he added.

 

