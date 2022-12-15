Sports

Majority Pakistan cricket team players are fans of Cristiano Ronaldo

By Staff Report

LAHORE: An outright majority of players of Pakistan’s men’s cricket team are fans of Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to opener Imam-ul-Haq, only Saud Shakeel is a fan of Argentine star Lionel Messi.

The left-hander revealed this in a presser at the National Stadium in Karachi. He also said that few of Messi’s fans don’t talk to fans of Ronaldo. They were also sad about how Ronaldo left the field in tears after Portugal was eliminated in the quarter-final.

It must be noted that the craze of football across the globe is because of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Messi has been performing exceptionally and has cruised Argentina to the final.

Ronaldo’s Portugal lost to Morocco in the quarter-final by 1-0. This is the last football World Cup for these star players.

