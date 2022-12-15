NATIONAL

Govt slashes petrol prices by Rs 10 per litre

By Staff Report
Petrol station workers wearing facemasks wait for customers at a next to a petrol pump during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Islamabad on April 22, 2020. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday announced ten rupee decrease in prices of petroleum products.

The decision was announced by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a recorded video statement. According to the Finance Minister, the government has slashed the price of petrol by Rs 10 per liter while the price of high-speed diesel has been decreased by Rs. 7.50 per liter.

Similarly, the prices of light diesel and Kerosene oil also decreased Rs10 each respectively. According to the Finance minister, the new price of High Speed Diesel would be Rs 227.80 per litre, while MS Petrol would cost for Rs 214.80 per litre, Kerosene Oil Rs 171.83 per litre and Light Diesel Oil Rs 169 per litre from December 16, to December 31, 2022.

