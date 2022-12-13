NATIONAL

Tajikistan president due tomorrow

By Staff Report
YEREVAN, ARMENIA - NOVEMBER 23: (RUSSIA OUT) Tajik President Emomali Rahmon seen during the welcoming ceremony, November 23, 2022, in Yerevan, Armenia. Leaders of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have arrived to Yerevan to participate in the Summit of CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organisation). (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Emomali Rahmon, president of Tajikistan, will arrive in Pakistan on Wednesday on a two-day visit, at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Foreign Office said.

In a statement, it said that during the visit, the two governments will exchange views on how to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas.

During the tour, a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoU) are expected to be signed.

“The president’s visit to Pakistan is expected to impart a renewed impetus to deepening cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields and further strengthen the growing geo-economic partnership,” the Foreign Office said.

“Pakistan and Tajikistan are brotherly countries linked through longstanding historical, cultural and religious bonds. These ties are marked by mutual respect and exceptional cordiality. The two countries have a commonality of views on various regional and international issues,” the Associated Press of Pakistan said.

Tajikistan is the closest neighbour of Pakistan in central Asia separated by the narrow Wakhan Corridor, only 16 kilometres apart at their closest point. This proximity makes Tajikistan an important partner of Pakistan in the region.

