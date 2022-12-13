Sports

Pakistan vs New Zealand series to commence on 26 December

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket have mutually agreed to bring forward the tour of New Zealand men’s side to Pakistan by a day.
The first Test of the two-match series will now commence on 26 December at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi and the second will be played in Multan from 3 January.
The three ODIs will be played on 10, 12 and 14 January in Karachi.

Schedule of New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan:

• First Test – 26-30 December at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi
• Second Test – 3-7 January at Multan Cricket Stadium
• First ODI – 10 January at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi
• Second ODI – 12 January at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi
• Third ODI – 14 January at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi

