Pakistan vs New Zealand series to commence on 26 December

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket have mutually agreed to bring forward the tour of New Zealand men’s side to Pakistan by a day.

The first Test of the two-match series will now commence on 26 December at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi and the second will be played in Multan from 3 January.

The three ODIs will be played on 10, 12 and 14 January in Karachi.

Schedule of New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan:

• First Test – 26-30 December at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi

• Second Test – 3-7 January at Multan Cricket Stadium

• First ODI – 10 January at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi

• Second ODI – 12 January at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi

• Third ODI – 14 January at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi