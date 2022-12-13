NUST artificial intelligence conference in February

ISLAMABAD: The National Center of Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) has invited submissions of research papers on artificial intelligence (AI) for the third edition of the annual event on the subject scheduled to be held in February.

According to an official of the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), the two-day event on February 22-23 will be held at the institution’s premises and bring together the community of practitioners and researchers to meet and share cutting-edge developments in the field.

The conference will cover innovation and scientific research in the area of AI, machine learning, data fusion, data mining and information retrieval, decision support systems, artificial neural networks, deep learning and big data analytics, deep learning and cybersecurity, robotics, autonomous systems, assistive robotics, intelligent systems, biologically inspired neural networks, data sciences and 4.0 with a focus on the emerging needs of humankind in the rapidly developing science and technology frontier.

The conference will be a rewarding experience of networking and exchanging the knowledge of Artificial Intelligence with industry, academia, and intellectuals of the field and accepted papers will be published in IEEE Xplore, a digital research database for discovery and access to journal articles.

Those interested are required to submit papers here by December 25.

AI offers society and the business world novel and radically different approaches to knowledge discovery, learning, problem-solving, and decision-making.

Based on intelligent computing technologies that empower machines to observe, listen, and learn beyond the typical capabilities of humans, AI facilitates business decision-making by offering real-time models with enhanced accuracy and efficiency.