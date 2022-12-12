NATIONAL

Punjab cabinet slams centre for not signing Thal Canal agreement

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Punjab Cabinet on Sunday slammed the federal government for not signing the Greater Thal Canal (GTC) agreement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) before the expiry of the deadline.

Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi chaired the fifth provincial cabinet meeting in which the cabinet recorded a protest against the federal government.

The Punjab government blamed the Centre for failing to secure loan for the next phase of the Greater Thal Canal (GTC) project before the deadline, hence the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has declined to extend the loan signing time.

Addressing the cabinet Pervaiz Elahi bashed the federal government for its incompetence, which is costing the country one billion dollars in lost foreign exchange. The federal government demonstrated enmity toward the nation, Punjab, and economically destroying farmers.

“If there was an agreement on the Greater Thal Canal (GTC), the farmers would have received water and would have been self-sufficient in wheat.” He further added.

“If there was an agreement on the Greater Thal Canal, the farmers would have received water, Pakistan would have been self-sufficient in wheat, and one billion dollars can be saved by not importing the wheat, adding to this, the Punjab government will go to the last extent for its right.” CM Punjab Pervaiz Ilahi stated, slamming PM Shehbaz Sharif.

The $200 million worth of “Loan 4167—PAK: Greater Thal Canal Irrigation Project” was to be spent on building the next phase of the GTC Project in Punjab.

Previous articleLike Musharraf, Gen Bajwa granted ‘NRO-2 to thieves’: Imran
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Like Musharraf, Gen Bajwa granted ‘NRO-2 to thieves’: Imran

Endorses Swati’s tweet, says ‘everyone knows who gave NRO’ Accuses media of turning a blind eye towards economic matters LAHORE: Former prime minister and...
Read more
NATIONAL

GB marks World Mountains Day with fervor

ISLAMABAD: While the International Mountains Day passed largely unnoticed in the country, the day was celebrated in Gilgit-Baltistan by some mountaineers and those associated...
Read more
NATIONAL

Reko Diq Project dispute settlement: ECC directs SOEs to deposit $22.7m interest in Escrow account

Finance Division authorized to arrange interest payable for GoB Agenda items approval paves way for early start of project ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt likely to promote blue-eyed officers to grade 22 ‘soon’

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is likely to soon promote its blue-eyed officers of grade 21 to grade 22. Sources said that a meeting of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh court sends Swati on three-day remand in tweets case

LARKANA/ISLAMABAD: The Qambar judicial magistrate on Sunday handed over PTI Senator Azam Swati in police custody on a three days remand in two cases...
Read more
NATIONAL

Electioneering in full swing for Islamabad LG polls

ISLAMABAD: Candidates of major political parties as well as independents, contesting the local government (LG) in the federal capital, have kickstarted vigorous campaign to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Saudi and Chinese Flags flew in Riyadh

President Xi Jinping's visit to Saudi Arabia is aimed at deepening China's decades-old relationship with the Gulf region. particularly Saudi Arabia. The tour is...

Managing our prisons

Fake News and Media ethics

Girls’ education

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.