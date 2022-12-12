Punjab cabinet slams centre for not signing Thal Canal agreement

LAHORE: The Punjab Cabinet on Sunday slammed the federal government for not signing the Greater Thal Canal (GTC) agreement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) before the expiry of the deadline.

Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi chaired the fifth provincial cabinet meeting in which the cabinet recorded a protest against the federal government.

The Punjab government blamed the Centre for failing to secure loan for the next phase of the Greater Thal Canal (GTC) project before the deadline, hence the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has declined to extend the loan signing time.

Addressing the cabinet Pervaiz Elahi bashed the federal government for its incompetence, which is costing the country one billion dollars in lost foreign exchange. The federal government demonstrated enmity toward the nation, Punjab, and economically destroying farmers.

“If there was an agreement on the Greater Thal Canal (GTC), the farmers would have received water and would have been self-sufficient in wheat.” He further added.

“If there was an agreement on the Greater Thal Canal, the farmers would have received water, Pakistan would have been self-sufficient in wheat, and one billion dollars can be saved by not importing the wheat, adding to this, the Punjab government will go to the last extent for its right.” CM Punjab Pervaiz Ilahi stated, slamming PM Shehbaz Sharif.

The $200 million worth of “Loan 4167—PAK: Greater Thal Canal Irrigation Project” was to be spent on building the next phase of the GTC Project in Punjab.