State land worth Rs15mn recovered on Punjab ombudsman’s involvement

By Staff Report

LAHORE: On the direction of the Office of Punjab ombudsman, the Bhakkar administration has retrieved 17 residential units from illegal occupants in Chak No.36/ML of Kaloorkot tehsil.

The market value of the retrieved eight kanal and 10 marla land is Rs2.9 million.

In a statement issued on Sunday, a spokesman of the Office of the Ombudsman informed this action has been taken after investigating the illegal sale of 52 kanal and two marla land to various individuals by declaring it as a colony land without the permission of the competent authority.

Meanwhile, the revenue department has also launched a departmental enquiry against field staff guilty of irregularities under the PEEDA Act, 2006, the spokesman added.

As a result of a separate action taken on the application of one Ghulam Jafar of Jhang, which he submitted to the ombudsman office, the Jhang administration has recovered 31 kanal and three marlas of government pastureland in Chak No.461/JB of Jhang.

The total market value of this land is Rs7.7 million, the spokesman noted.

Alongside this, the spokesman said that a total of 8 kanal and 10 marla government lands have also been got vacated in Gujranwala, Vehari and Muzaffargarh districts having a total market value of Rs4.45 million.

