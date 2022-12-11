Sports

Ronaldo departs with World Cup dream in tatters

By Agencies

DOHA: Cristiano Ronaldo left the World Cup in tears, walking off down the tunnel with his dreams of winning the trophy in tatters.

Morocco earned a shock 1-0 quarter-final victory over Portugal, the north Africans’ joy the stark opposite of Ronaldo’s misery.

The Portuguese forward, 37, may never have another chance to win the game’s biggest trophy, and his World Cup exit was especially bitter as he started the game as a substitute.

With another result Ronaldo might have celebrated levelling the all-time men’s international appearance record with his 196th Portugal cap, but his final minutes were desperate.

As soon as the final whistle blew, Ronaldo left, heading down the tunnel with tears streaming down his face, ignoring the Morocco players rushing to their fans to celebrate.

“If you take two people that are the most upset perhaps it was Cristiano Ronaldo and myself,” said Portugal coach Fernando Santos.

“Of course we are upset, of course it affects us, that’s part of the game, that’s part of the job.”

Ronaldo won Euro 2016 with his country, albeit being taken off injured during the win over France in the final and watching from the sidelines as Eder became his country’s hero.

The World Cup remained a dream for both Ronaldo and his country but they fell short against surprise package Morocco.

In a surprise decision, Ronaldo had been relegated to the bench against Switzerland as Portugal romped to a 6-1 victory in the last 16 and Santos maintained that plan.

However, shortly after half-time, with his team trailing to Youssef En-Nesyri’s goal, Santos threw on Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo, looking to their all-time leading scorer to bail them out.

Ronaldo struggled to get involved in the game, with Morocco swarming him whenever the ball was close.

The striker had only one sniff at goal, but Moroccan stopper Yassine Bounou got down quickly to deny him.

Asked if he regretted starting with Ronaldo on the bench, the coach maintained he was content with his choice.

“I have no regrets, I think this was a team that played very well against Switzerland,” added Santos.

“Cristiano is a great player, he came in when I thought that was necessary, so no, I have no regrets.”

After picking himself up from World Cup disappointment, Ronaldo will have to decide his future in the game at club level.

The forward and Manchester United parted ways with a bitter divorce at the start of the tournament and Ronaldo is currently without a club.

That saga overshadowed Portugal’s start to the tournament, after Ronaldo gave an explosive interview in which he blasted his former employers and coach Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo netted a penalty in Portugal’s opening game of the tournament against Ghana to become the first player to score at five men’s World Cups.

Against Uruguay he thought he had scored again when he tried to head in a curling Bruno Fernandes ball, but the goal was awarded to his former United team-mate.

Even though Portugal had qualified for the knockout phase already, Ronaldo started against South Korea in the final group match.

He made an angry gesture at Santos after being hauled off without expanding his goal tally, which the coach said he was “not happy” about.

Santos dropped Ronaldo for the last 16 match afterwards, saying it was a “strategic” decision, which he repeated against Morocco.

It was the first time Ronaldo had not started a Portugal World Cup game since 2006.

Ronaldo failed to score in either game, appearing as a substitute in both, and he has still never netted in a World Cup knockout match.

Now, with the next tournament four years away, it seems unlikely Ronaldo ever will, despite once stating he would like to play on until his 40s.

 

 

Previous article‘All bets off’ if Iran gets nuclear weapon: Saudi FM
Next articleVirat Kohli surpasses Ricky Ponting with 72nd international century
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Australia complete West Indies sweep to close in on Test Championship final

ADELAIDE: Australia have moved one step closer to cementing their spot at next year's ICC World Test Championship final with a dominant 419-run victory...
Read more
Sports

No need to play defensive cricket: Yousaf

MULTAN: Batting Coach Pakistan Cricket Team Muhammad Yousaf said that Pakistan playing the second inning brilliantly and no need to play defensively as two...
Read more
Sports

Virat Kohli surpasses Ricky Ponting with 72nd international century

CHITTAGONG: Star Indian batter Virat Kohli surpassed former Australian captain Ricky Ponting in the list of batters with the most international centuries, courtesy of...
Read more
Sports

8th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis C’ship to begin from Monday

ISLAMABAD: The 8th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championship will roll into action at Islamabad Tennis Complex on Monday. Talking to media, chief organizer of...
Read more
Sports

Shakeel, Haq help Pakistan fight back after England set stiff second Test target

MULTAN: Saud Shakeel and Imamul Haq hit fighting half-centuries on Sunday to foil England’s seam and pace attack and set up an exciting finish...
Read more
Sports

As Mbappe takes back seat, old guard drives France on

DOHA: As Kylian Mbappe was being muzzled by the England defence, it was France's old guard who took the defending champions through to the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Ronaldo departs with World Cup dream in tatters

DOHA: Cristiano Ronaldo left the World Cup in tears, walking off down the tunnel with his dreams of winning the trophy in tatters. Morocco earned...

‘All bets off’ if Iran gets nuclear weapon: Saudi FM

Erdogan tells Putin to ‘clear’ Kurdish forces from northern Syria

Russia drones smash power network in Ukraine’s Odesa

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.