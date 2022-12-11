NATIONAL

No one can deny importance of media: Sindh governor

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori has said that no one can deny the importance of media, as it is the eyes and ears of the society.

The media draws attention towards correcting the problems by identifying them, he expressed these views while speaking at a reception hosted at the Governor’s House in honor of the Bureau Chiefs of Electronic Media. Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rehman was also present on this occasion.

In the meeting, the overall political situation, construction and development measures in the Sindh province, health and sanitation situation in Karachi and expectations from the new administrator were discussed.

The meeting also discussed relations between the federal and Sindh governments, the responsibilities of the governor as the representative of the federation, and the role of the media in spreading awareness among the people.

The Governor Sindh said that Karachi belongs to all of us and we have to take steps together for its improvement. He said that Alladin Park would soon provide recreational facilities to the citizens with new name as Jinnah Park.

The Governor Sindh said that orders had been issued to the Additional IGP to control street crimes. Bureau Chiefs of Electronic Media welcomed the views of Sindh Governor and assured him of full cooperation.

